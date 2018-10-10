Go Ahead Quote Me

How do I explain the fact that I got a GQ Man of the Year award and no women's magazines and no women's organisations have supported me?

ROSE MCGOWAN, slamming #MeToo Movement campaigners

I haven't been disappointed when I don't win an award. The ultimate goal of acting is not to win one.

HONG KONG SUPERSTAR CHOW YUN FAT

When you do a stunt, even if someone just pretends to slap you, there's always someone there - someone who is looking out to make sure that you are physically safe - and there isn't with sex scenes. And why not?

ACTRESS MAGGIE GYLLENHAAL