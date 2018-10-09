Go Ahead Quote Me

ACTOR TAYLOR KINNEY
SUPERMODEL BEVERLY JOHNSON
ACTRESS LEA THOMPSON
I couldn't be more proud. ''

ACTOR TAYLOR KINNEY on ex-fiancee Lady Gaga's work in A Star Is Born, even though he has not watched the film

This is our Oscar. This is our gold medal. This is everything in the industry. ''

SUPERMODEL BEVERLY JOHNSON on gracing the cover of American Vogue in 1974

I have been playing mothers - of 17-year-olds - since I was 21 years old. ''

ACTRESS LEA THOMPSON, who is most famous for playing Marty McFly's mother Lorraine Baines in the Back To The Future movie trilogy (1985 to 1990)

