Go Ahead Quote Me

Mohamed Al-Daradji
Mohamed Al-Daradji
Jenna Ortega
Jenna Ortega
Aj Mclean
Aj Mclean
Published
1 hour ago

Film-making is not football... Each individual has his own way of storytelling. I don't like to compete with others.

IRAQI-DUTCH DIRECTOR MOHAMED AL-DARADJI on being referred to as a top Middle East film-maker

I like to tell my fans how highly I think of them so that they'll think that highly of themselves.

ACTRESS JENNA ORTEGA on trying to spread positivity while interacting with her fans on social media

I am coming in, but I'm coming in to disrupt country. I wanna come in and shake things up.

BACKSTREET BOYS SINGER AJ MCLEAN on venturing into the world of country music

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 06, 2018, with the headline 'Go Ahead Quote Me'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content