Go Ahead Quote Me

Yeardley Smith
Gang Dong-Won
Amandla Stenberg
I think my favourite thing about Lisa Simpson is her resilience...and I will say, if I've learnt anything from her, I've learnt that.

ACTRESS YEARDLEY SMITH, who voices Lisa Simpson in the animated TV series The Simpsons

I don't like being treated like public property.

ACTOR GANG DONG-WON on avoiding questions about his personal life

Hopefully a lot. That's the goal, to always be changing, growing, getting better.

ACTRESS AMANDLA STENBERG on how much she has changed as an actor since her breakout role as Rue in the movie The Hunger Games (2012)

