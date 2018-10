The amount of will it takes to push the rock up the hill and make the film is crazy.

ACTOR PAUL DANO on directing for the first time

Unless we show someone's flaws, we are not showing a full person.

ACTRESS CAREY MULLIGAN on the lack of female characters with transgressions on screen

It's been eight years. I'm older, and hopefully wiser.

ACTRESS ELISABETH MOSS on getting into a relationship after her divorce with actor Fred Armisen in 2010