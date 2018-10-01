Go Ahead Quote Me

If there is a joke to be told, we are going to say it. We are not shy about it.

ACTOR KHARY PAYTON on the comedy in the movie Teen Titans Go! To The Movies

I know that I'm an efficient actor and I try to be an efficient director, and you have to be more efficient than you can even imagine.

ACTOR COLMAN DOMINGO on being a director

I had one man not long ago tell me that he watches The Fog every night before he goes to bed to help put him to sleep.

ACTRESS ADRIENNE BARBEAU on her first movie The Fog (1980) being the fans' favourite film even after 38 years