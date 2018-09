Putting a smile on people's faces - I'd rather do that than make them cry.

ACTOR SAMUEL L. JACKSON on making movies that are entertaining

And, you know, when you get hit sideways you get hit sideways. You don't pick who you fall in love with.

ACTOR ORLANDO BLOOM on his unexpected romance with pop star Katy Perry

We should feel privileged to grow older. I'm 72, so what's the big deal?

ACTRESS CANDICE BERGEN on being open about her age