Go Ahead Quote Me

Lorna Luft
Kathy Bates
Jon Huertas
It was sort of life imitating art in imitating life.

ACTRESS LORNA LUFT on how the movie A Star Is Born parallels her mother's life. She is the daughter of Hollywood legend Judy Garland, who starred in the 1954 version of the film

What I do for a living is create empathy for my character. Even if I'm playing a horrific person, I always try to find the humanity in her.

ACTRESS KATHY BATES

You have to go really slow and really watch your step. I feel like you're walking through a minefield.

ACTOR JON HUERTAS on the plan for a standalone episode for his character Miguel Rivas, from the TV series This Is Us

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 27, 2018, with the headline 'Go Ahead Quote Me'. Print Edition | Subscribe
