Go Ahead Quote Me

I was just like staring at her.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE STAR PETE DAVIDSON on meeting Ariana Grande for the first time. She is now his fiancee

I wanted it to be romantic and perfect. Cut to 14 courses later. I was bombed out of my mind. So I waited another three months to propose.

TALK-SHOW HOST JIMMY FALLON, on aborting marriage proposal to then-girlfriend Nancy Juvonen, after he got drunk

I've been called a lot of things by this (guy) in the White House, but I am a Canadian and I love America. There's nothing here that needs to be made 'great again'.

SINGER NEIL YOUNG on United States President Donald Trump's rhetoric