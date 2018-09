I'm an idealist - it can be annoying and I'm constantly disappointed.

ACTRESS AMY ADAMS

When I work, I'm really focused on the work, then I know when it's time to go have fun.

RAPPER AND ACTOR COMMON

It wasn't the most mature way to go about things, but I was angry and upset.

MODEL AND ACTRESS CLARA MCGREGOR on her Instagram outburst against her father Ewan McGregor's girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead