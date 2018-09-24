Go Ahead Quote Me

Carrie Underwood
Justin Theroux
How is this my life? How does a girl from Checotah, Oklahoma end up with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame?

CARRIE UNDERWOOD on immortality

We refer to 'migrants', but we're talking about people who have left their homes, left people they love and walked into complete and utter hostility.

SINGER NENEH CHERRY

Life there is very gate-to-gate, garage-to-garage, car-to-car. There is this kind of hermetic seal that's placed around you.

ACTOR JUSTIN THEROUX on living in Los Angeles. He prefers the spontaneity of New York

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 24, 2018, with the headline 'Go Ahead Quote Me'. Print Edition | Subscribe
