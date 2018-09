It's nice to go to work and know that you're going to be laughing all day.

ACTRESS LEIGHTON MEESTER on her comedic roles

Authenticity is the journey of figuring out who you are through what you make.

ENTERTAINER DONALD GLOVER on his periodic career changes

No, I was ready for the challenge. I'm built for this; this is what I'm supposed to do. I've been wanting to be an actress since I was 10.

ACTRESS DOMINIQUE FISHBACK on carrying her first movie, Night Comes On, almost entirely by herself