Go Ahead Quote Me

I've got to be up at six in the morning to go to work. I'm directing Jessica Lange... so that's a reason to get up.

ACTRESS SARAH PAULSON on skipping Emmy parties. She is helming an episode of American Horror Story: Apocalypse

I'm aware people want to know about that side of things. I think we have been successfully very private and that has now sunk in for people.

ACTOR JOE ALWYN on keeping his romance with singer Taylor Swift under the radar

I wish I'd been done four years ago, but I'm slow.

GAME OF THRONES author George R.R. Martin on writing his sixth book, The Winds Of Winter