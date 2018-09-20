Go Ahead Quote Me

It's incredible that I'm still in this business, that I'm still… and you are still putting up with me.

ACTRESS AND MULTIPLE-EMMY WINNER BETTY WHITE, who is 96

Fighting yourself to maintain positivity is the hardest fight you're ever gonna have.

ACTOR WILL SMITH on coping with criticism

So now, I think when people come up to me, they're seeing first the beard version and they think, 'Wait a minute, are you in disguise?'

ACTOR BILL PULLMAN on his bearded look after sporting a beard in his last few acting roles