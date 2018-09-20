Go Ahead Quote Me

ACTRESS AND MULTIPLE-EMMY WINNER BETTY WHITE
ACTOR WILL SMITH
ACTOR BILL PULLMAN
It's incredible that I'm still in this business, that I'm still… and you are still putting up with me.

ACTRESS AND MULTIPLE-EMMY WINNER BETTY WHITE, who is 96

Fighting yourself to maintain positivity is the hardest fight you're ever gonna have.

ACTOR WILL SMITH on coping with criticism

So now, I think when people come up to me, they're seeing first the beard version and they think, 'Wait a minute, are you in disguise?'

ACTOR BILL PULLMAN on his bearded look after sporting a beard in his last few acting roles

