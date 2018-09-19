Go Ahead Quote Me

Singer Carrie Underwood.
Actress Glenn Close
Actress Viola Davis
I'm 35, so we may have missed our chance to have a big family.

SINGER CARRIE UNDERWOOD on suffering three miscarriages in two years. She is now pregnant

When that film was made, mental health was not talked about at all and I think it would be fascinating to tell the exact same story from Alex Forrest's point of view. 

ACTRESS GLENN CLOSE on her revenge-seeking character in the hit 1987 film, Fatal Attraction

As I'm growing older, I pass on roles because of my experience of knowing once the movie's out, I'm going to have to promote it. And I don't want to promote anything I don't believe in.

ACTRESS VIOLA DAVIS

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 19, 2018, with the headline 'Go Ahead Quote Me'. Print Edition | Subscribe
