Go Ahead Quote Me

I've never had more fun as an actor.

ACTRESS LAURA DERN on her recent run of hit shows

I think they (friends and family) forgot I was even an actor until I was pumped into their living rooms.

ACTOR JIM STURGESS on his return to television with BBC series Hard Sun

What I've learnt in the industry is that if you aren't doing anything that matters to you, that connects to you or something that you will grow from as a human being, the industry can get kind of lonely and boring.

ACTOR KELVIN HARRISON JR on the entertainment industry