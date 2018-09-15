Go Ahead Quote Me

I got charged at by a mountain ram at the Grand Canyon and had to throw my six-month-old child 15 feet through the air - to my wife (Camila Alves) - to save him.

ACTOR MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY, revealing a scary vacation on the True Confessions show

If you think you can have another go at something, you tend to think, why not have another go as long as you feel mentally and physically capable of doing the job.

ACTOR ROWAN ATKINSON on his third outing as a bumbling spy in Johnny English Strikes Again

My first audition was for a Bond film (2002's Die Another Day). I remember them saying I was to drop my dress and appear in my underwear.

ACTRESS ROSAMUND PIKE on her bid to enter showbusiness when she was 21 years old. She refused to strip.