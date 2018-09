I didn't know anything outside being famous, so it was never weird to me - that's just what it was.

ACTRESS ELIZABETH OLSEN on growing up with fame since she began acting at a young age

I think it's oxygen to them. It's that important.

ACTRESS ELIZABETH MARVEL on the inspiration for young up-and-coming actresses when they see the portrayal of strong female characters

I've always put a lot of my fear of failure and my doubt into my music.

ACTOR AND SINGER JARED LETO on his album feeling personal