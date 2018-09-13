Go Ahead Quote Me

ACTOR AND DIRECTOR JOEL EDGERTON
ACTOR RAMI MALEK
ACTRESS TAAPSEE PANNU
I felt strangely like some sort of acting cupid that I finally put those two people together.

ACTOR AND DIRECTOR JOEL EDGERTON on pairing up Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe in a movie for the first time

This is, I mean, they're rock stars. That's it. You're meeting rock gods.

ACTOR RAMI MALEK on meeting members of rock band Queen for the first time. He plays lead vocalist Freddie Mercury in the upcoming movie, Bohemian Rhapsody

Even a great script can be bad in the hands of the wrong person.

ACTRESS TAAPSEE PANNU on checking out who the director is when she gets an acting offer

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 13, 2018, with the headline 'Go Ahead Quote Me'. Print Edition | Subscribe
