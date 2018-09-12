Go Ahead Quote Me

ROBERT REDFORD
ROBERT REDFORD
ELTON JOHN
ELTON JOHN
ACTOR-DIRECTOR BRADLEY COOPER
ACTOR-DIRECTOR BRADLEY COOPER
Published
1 hour ago

When you really, really talk about retirement, you're talking about something stopping. For me, (this means) going back to my artwork and directing.

ROBERT REDFORD on giving up acting for directing

Any good costume makes you feel ready to perform. I arrive at a venue, take a nap, then wake up and pick my outfit. Then I put it on. And that's the moment when I become Elton John.

ELTON JOHN on singing in style

Anytime you're trying to tell the truth, you need to go to places and use things that have happened to you, or you've read about or experienced.

ACTOR-DIRECTOR BRADLEY COOPER on finding inspiration

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 12, 2018, with the headline 'Go Ahead Quote Me'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!