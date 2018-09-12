Go Ahead Quote Me

When you really, really talk about retirement, you're talking about something stopping. For me, (this means) going back to my artwork and directing.

ROBERT REDFORD on giving up acting for directing

Any good costume makes you feel ready to perform. I arrive at a venue, take a nap, then wake up and pick my outfit. Then I put it on. And that's the moment when I become Elton John.

ELTON JOHN on singing in style

Anytime you're trying to tell the truth, you need to go to places and use things that have happened to you, or you've read about or experienced.

ACTOR-DIRECTOR BRADLEY COOPER on finding inspiration