We need interesting and unique fashion choices on the red carpet.

ACTRESS CHRISTINA HENDRICKS on her bold outfit choices

He's like a dog with a bone.

ACTOR CHRISTIAN SLATER, on his character Nathaniel Bone's relentless pursuit of the truth after getting a lead, in the movie The Wife (2017)

I also find Instagram a huge time-waster, so I deleted the app because every time I'd go for a pee or get in a cab, I'd check it.

ACTRESS SIENNA MILLER