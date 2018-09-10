Go Ahead Quote Me

Thank you for being the soundtrack to my high-school years. For giving me songs I knew every single word to and screamed at the top of my lungs in my first car the year I got my licence.

SINGER HALSEY, paying tribute to rapper Mac Miller, who died of a suspected drug overdose last Friday

In China, we think that if you have a long life, you have a long time to study and learn. I think that although I have been making films for 40 years, I still need to study.

DIRECTOR ZHANG YIMOU, on seeking perfection

There are people who get very mad at you for not just helping them bury it.

ACTRESS OLIVIA MUNN, on alerting Fox studio about a registered sexual offender who shared a scene with her in the upcoming The Predator movie