Go Ahead Quote Me

My son, Eissa, wakes me up in the morning around 7.30 or 8. I change his diaper. Breakfast is prepared, and he has that. I'll go back into my room. That's when I answer my mail.

SINGER JANET JACKSON on life on the road with her 20-month-old child

He manipulated the whole situation and I realised then that this guy is no dummy. He is truly one of the greatest performance artists of our time.

FILM-MAKER MICHAEL MOORE on United States President Donald Trump

It's a powerful statement that says, 'I have too many socks.'

LATE-SHOW HOST JIMMY KIMMEL on people ripping the Nike logo from socks over the firm's use of controversial athlete Colin Kaepernick in its advertising campaign