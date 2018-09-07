Go Ahead Quote Me

It is not an awards movie. It is about painting, it is about being an artist, it is about nature and spirituality... because Van Gogh wanted to be a pastor before he became a painter.

ACTOR WILLEM DAFOE on playing Vincent van Gogh in At Eternity's Gate

It's a lot of self-discovery. From 20 to 26? Oh my gosh. I feel like a totally different person. I think I did certain things because I thought I had to.

SINGER SELENA GOMEZ on taking charge of her life

I did it on purpose. Because I've been doing a lot of cop roles these days. That way, when I look at pictures or the image styling, I will at least know which movie I am supposed to be promoting.

HONG KONG ACTOR JULIAN CHEUNG on sporting a beard in thriller L Storm