Go Ahead Quote Me

John Krasinski
John Krasinski
Damien Chazelle
Damien Chazelle
Published
1 hour ago

This is all robotic. I'm a Transformer now.

ACTOR JOHN KRASINSKI on surgery to repair his knee which shattered during the shooting of TV series Jack Ryan

I wanted the primary focus in that scene to be on Neil's solitary moments on the moon.

DIRECTOR DAMIEN CHAZELLE, reacting to critics saying his film First Man does not adequately show astronaut Neil Armstrong planting the American flag on the moon

He makes his own decisions. Blaming a 22-year-old for someone's third time in rehab is just ridiculous. He is human. I am human.

PLAYBOY MODEL SHAUNA SEXTON, slamming critics who accuse her of sending actor Ben Affleck to alcohol treatment

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 05, 2018, with the headline 'Go Ahead Quote Me'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Learning meaningful life lessons at JCU
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!