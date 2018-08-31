Go Ahead Quote Me

WRITER-DIRECTOR ANEESH CHAGANTY
WRITER-DIRECTOR ANEESH CHAGANTY
COUNTRY MUSIC SINGER CARLY PEARCE
COUNTRY MUSIC SINGER CARLY PEARCE
Published
32 min ago

It's like writing a new language.

WRITER-DIRECTOR ANEESH CHAGANTY on the challenges of writing a screenplay for the movie Searching, which is told entirely through a computer screen

What Every Little Thing has taught me is nobody knows what a hit song will be. Nobody knows what's going to react.

COUNTRY MUSIC SINGER CARLY PEARCE. Her debut single Every Little Thing topped the Billboard's Country Airplay chart last year

I will remember this entire experience with delight, humour and a veracious accuracy.

REALITY TELEVISION PERSONALITY CAROLE RADZIWILL on leaving the reality TV series The Real Housewives Of New York City

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 31, 2018, with the headline 'Go Ahead Quote Me'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Enhance your skill sets by upgrading your qualifications
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!