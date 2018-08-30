Go Ahead Quote Me

And 70 is the new 50.

AEROSMITH FRONTMAN STEVEN TYLER on turning 70 this year

It will be a stimulating challenge to direct a film while overcoming the linguistic and cultural differences between us.

JAPANESE DIRECTOR HIROKAZU KORE-EDA on working with two French actresses in his new movie La Verite (The Truth)

In a zombie apocalypse, the only one who survives is the one who never quits and I will never quit.

ACTOR JUAN PABLO RABA on what he will do in a hypothetical zombie apocalypse. He will star in a new dark comedy-horror film I Love Zombies