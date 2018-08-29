Go Ahead Quote Me

ACTOR JOHN GOODMAN
HIP-HOP ARTIST POST MALONE
ACTRESS PARK BO-YOUNG
We were work friends.

ACTOR JOHN GOODMAN on whether he and actress Roseanne Barr became good friends over the years they played husband and wife in the sitcom, Roseanne

I definitely feel like there's a struggle being a white rapper. But I don't want to be a rapper. I just want to be a person who makes music.

HIP-HOP ARTIST POST MALONE

I tried to look more mature in the past, but now, I'm looking for ways to look younger while wearing uniforms (in the movie) . 

ACTRESS PARK BO-YOUNG on playing a high-school student at the age of 28 in the movie, On Your Wedding Day

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 29, 2018, with the headline 'Go Ahead Quote Me'. Print Edition | Subscribe
