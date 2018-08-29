Go Ahead Quote Me

We were work friends.

ACTOR JOHN GOODMAN on whether he and actress Roseanne Barr became good friends over the years they played husband and wife in the sitcom, Roseanne

I definitely feel like there's a struggle being a white rapper. But I don't want to be a rapper. I just want to be a person who makes music.

HIP-HOP ARTIST POST MALONE

I tried to look more mature in the past, but now, I'm looking for ways to look younger while wearing uniforms (in the movie) .

ACTRESS PARK BO-YOUNG on playing a high-school student at the age of 28 in the movie, On Your Wedding Day