Go Ahead Quote Me

I hope this is the beginning of moving the conversation from casting and being represented onscreen to self-expression and creation.

ACTOR JOHN CHO on the success of the movie Crazy Rich Asians

Finding your person is one of the closest things we have to magic. You just can't explain it.

SINGER-SONGWRITER CAMILA CABELLO on love and relationships

What I want to express with art are things beneficial to peace. I feel like I've been kept alive for this purpose.

JAPANESE DIRECTOR NOBUHIKO OBAYASHI on shooting an upcoming film about the 1945 atomic bombing of Hiroshima while battling terminal cancer