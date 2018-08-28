Go Ahead Quote Me

ACTOR JOHN CHO
SINGER-SONGWRITER CAMILA CABELLO
Published
1 hour ago

I hope this is the beginning of moving the conversation from casting and being represented onscreen to self-expression and creation.

ACTOR JOHN CHO on the success of the movie Crazy Rich Asians

Finding your person is one of the closest things we have to magic. You just can't explain it.

SINGER-SONGWRITER CAMILA CABELLO on love and relationships

What I want to express with art are things beneficial to peace. I feel like I've been kept alive for this purpose.

JAPANESE DIRECTOR NOBUHIKO OBAYASHI on shooting an upcoming film about the 1945 atomic bombing of Hiroshima while battling terminal cancer

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 28, 2018, with the headline 'Go Ahead Quote Me'. Print Edition | Subscribe
