I think 'authentic' has become almost a dirty word because people overuse it, but you know when something is real and true.

ACTRESS DREW BARRYMORE

I've learnt not to worry when it seems a relationship is falling apart: It will come back together, if you put your mind to it.

ACTRESS EMMA THOMPSON

It felt like I was facing a wall in every moment of filming I had to speak in Busan dialect and also in Japanese for parts of it.

SOUTH KOREAN ACTRESS KIM HEE-AE on acting in the movie Herstory