Go Ahead Quote Me

They tracked me down. As much as I tried not to audition for this... Jon pretty much sent the hounds on me.

ACTOR HENRY GOLDING on initially not auditioning for the lead role of Nick Young in the movie Crazy Rich Asians, which was directed by Jon M. Chu

I feel like we've been through a Navy Seal, CIA, Peter Berg boot camp.

ACTRESS LAUREN COHAN on the weapons training the actors received before the shooting of the movie Mile 22, which was directed by Peter Berg

It's a scary thing when you're an actress and you depend on your face for work. But I realise I have to put a Band-Aid on it, and it's fine. I just look like a dork.

ACTRESS MELANIE GRIFFITH on her fear after having cancerous tissue removed from her nose

