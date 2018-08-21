Go Ahead Quote Me

I don't read anything about myself. I genuinely don't know what's written about me... Other than I know that I'm pregnant about once a year and my husband and I are getting a divorce once a year.

ACTRESS MILA KUNIS, who is married to actor Ashton Kutcher, on stories about herself in the tabloids

I miss Shakespeare. I miss the use of languages because I think language is sadly leaving our culture in favour of abbreviated forms of communication and fast communication.

ACTRESS CHRISTINE BARANSKI

It was just like fate. When it came to me for the second time, it was difficult for me to reject it and I thought, life is all about taking the first step, so I ended up doing it.

SOUTH KOREAN DIRECTOR KIM YONG-HWA on taking up the production of the two-part movie series Along With The Gods, after rejecting it the first time