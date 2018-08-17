Go Ahead Quote Me

I was always from another planet, but one that they enjoyed and encouraged. They'd all be, like, 'Yeah, drag Jim out here.'

ACTOR JIM CARREY on his family's acceptance of his zany behaviour from a young age

I just wanted it to feel like what is going on in my head, which was a lot.

SINGER SELENA GOMEZ on what fans can expect from her upcoming album

I started acting in youth theatre when I was 11. But it's weird when it becomes your job. And then there are other parts of it, like sitting here with the tape recorder... Those aren't things you think about when you're a kid. ''

ACTRESS EMMA STONE on coping with interviewers