Go Ahead Quote Me

What would I say if somebody asked me that question? Because everyone in the world knows that when actors say that they don't want to win an award, they're lying.

ACTOR ETHAN HAWKE on whether he is trying to to win an Academy Award

I actually think it's kind of a privilege and an honour - and an obligation.

ACTRESS CONSTANCE WU on speaking out against the lack of Asian representation in Hollywood

Everything that happens in that scene is malleable, and it can change so long as it conforms to what's been shot. It does not need to conform to what hasn't been shot. What hasn't been shot is completely malleable.

DIRECTOR CHRISTOPHER MCQUARRIE on starting the production of Mission: Impossible - Fallout with a 33-page script