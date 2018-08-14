Go Ahead Quote Me

ACTOR ETHAN HAWKE
ACTRESS CONSTANCE WU
DIRECTOR CHRISTOPHER MCQUARRIE
Published
1 hour ago

What would I say if somebody asked me that question? Because everyone in the world knows that when actors say that they don't want to win an award, they're lying.

ACTOR ETHAN HAWKE on whether he is trying to to win an Academy Award

I actually think it's kind of a privilege and an honour - and an obligation.

ACTRESS CONSTANCE WU on speaking out against the lack of Asian representation in Hollywood

Everything that happens in that scene is malleable, and it can change so long as it conforms to what's been shot. It does not need to conform to what hasn't been shot. What hasn't been shot is completely malleable.

DIRECTOR CHRISTOPHER MCQUARRIE on starting the production of Mission: Impossible - Fallout with a 33-page script

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 14, 2018, with the headline 'Go Ahead Quote Me'. Print Edition | Subscribe
