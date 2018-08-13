Go Ahead Quote Me

You might be wondering or asking, 'Carrie, why is your tour starting in May?' Well... yay. Mike and Isaiah and I are absolute over the moon and excited to be adding a little fish to our pond.

COUNTRY SINGER CARRIE UNDERWOOD, announcing her 2019 tour that starts in May and her pregnancy. She is married to former professional ice-hockey player Mike Fisher and their son Isaiah is three

She wants to marry the boy in the video. I have informed her he is not a boy anymore and has kids older than her, but she will have none of it. She is determined.

SINGER KELLY CLARKSON on her four-year-old daughter's obsession with Coldplay singer Chris Martin

I knew it was a great song. It was different and I loved it. I don't think you can anticipate how a song is going to be received.

SINGER BRITNEY SPEARS on the 20th anniversary of her No. 1 hit, Baby One More Time