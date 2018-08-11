Go Ahead Quote Me

Yeah, I think it's the pinnacle for any actor. I definitely wanted to be in the big chair growing up, and be a part of the whole process of making the film.

ACTOR IDRIS ELBA on his directorial debut with the movie Yardie (2018)

It's a dead story, in my opinion. I'm tired of being asked about it and I'm tired of that story being picked up.

ACTRESS CHLOE GRACE MORETZ  on her Twitter feud with reality television personality Kim Kardashian in 2016

I left before the start of the movie and I came back. It's Cannes, you can't just leave and go to dinner.

ACTOR ADAM DRIVER on avoiding the Cannes screening of his movie BlacKkKlansman (2018)

