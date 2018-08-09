Go Ahead Quote Me

It's a Top 5 moment in my career, for sure.

ACTRESS REESE WITHERSPOON on throwing an ice cream cone at fellow cast member Meryl Streep's back while filming season two of the television series, Big Little Lies

And I have to admit it, I actually did feel like I disappeared. I didn't think I was that small, but I was.

ACTOR DENNIS QUAID on his career coming to a halt after his marriage with actress Meg Ryan in 1991

The whole idea of celebrity is bizarre, but I think what it can do is remind people they're not alone in the world.

ACTRESS ZOE KRAVITZ