Go Ahead Quote Me

MICK FLEETWOOD
SUPERMODEL CHRISSY TEIGEN
I have a lot of respect for these rock photographers. You realise that some of them were really led into the inner circles of some of these artists and bands. And you see how those photographs really capture the artist in the moment. 

MICK FLEETWOOD, drummer of American rock band Fleetwood Mac, whose other passion is photography

I calmly walked outside... saying, 'I'm naked. I'm naked. I'm naked', like a naked zombie.

SUPERMODEL CHRISSY TEIGEN, on reacting to earthquake tremors last Friday. She was in Bali for a family holiday

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 08, 2018, with the headline 'Go Ahead Quote Me'.
