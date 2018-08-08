Go Ahead Quote Me

I have a lot of respect for these rock photographers. You realise that some of them were really led into the inner circles of some of these artists and bands. And you see how those photographs really capture the artist in the moment.

MICK FLEETWOOD, drummer of American rock band Fleetwood Mac, whose other passion is photography

I calmly walked outside... saying, 'I'm naked. I'm naked. I'm naked', like a naked zombie.

SUPERMODEL CHRISSY TEIGEN, on reacting to earthquake tremors last Friday. She was in Bali for a family holiday