Go Ahead Quote Me

To be honest, if this happened when we were in our 20s, it would have never happened. It was just too much craziness. I wasn't mature enough.

ALEX RODRIGUEZ on his relationship with singer Jennifer Lopez

I could have moved to an island and never worked another day. But Jon and I both felt this sense of purpose. We needed this to be an old-fashioned cinematic experience, not for fans to sit in front of a TV and just press a button.

CRAZY RICH ASIANS AUTHOR KEVIN KWAN on rejecting an offer to make a Netflix-only film. Instead, he opted to work with Warner, with the movie, directed by Jon M. Chu, set to open in cinemas this month

I woke up one day and thought, 'Honey, you ain't gonna wait till you've bought the farm and leave your life on someone else's doorstep.' So it was time to go there, and I have, and it feels good.

ACTRESS-SINGER LIZA MINNELLI on auctioning off items she owned to simplify her lifestyle