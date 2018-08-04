Go Ahead Quote Me

It was like a tornado. I couldn't recognise or realise how much of a difference it would make to my career. I wasn't ready for it.

ACTOR KEN WATANABE on his Best Supporting Actor nomination at the Oscars 14 years ago

Having gone through that world of cancer, taking on a movie is nothing. A pair of hospital doors is a lot more frightening than stepping onto a set.

DIRECTOR SAM TAYLOR-JOHNSON, who has had cancer twice, on signing on for her directorial debut Nowhere Boy in 2008

The Internet never struck me as being into monogamous relationships. It's very promiscuous, the Internet.

ACTOR OSCAR ISAAC on being named the "Internet's Boyfriend" due to his fervent female fan base