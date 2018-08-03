Go Ahead Quote Me

I think I underestimated this whole mummy thing.

RAPPER CARDI B on why she is not joining Bruno Mars on his 24K Magic World Tour after giving birth to her daughter

It's always challenging to go through a big change and have the whole world have an opinion about it.

ACTRESS JENNA DEWAN on the separation from her husband, actor Channing Tatum

It doesn't necessarily imply that you're smart or sexual or complicated or anything. It's a label. And what can a label do but guess at you?

ACTRESS MEG RYAN on being labelled "America's Sweetheart" in her heyday