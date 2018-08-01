Go Ahead Quote Me

REALITY-SHOW STAR KHLOE KARDASHIAN
ACTOR MARK HAMILL
ACTRESS AMY ADAMS
I felt confident in having a boy, but God blessed me with my precious True and now I wouldn't know what to do with a boy. True has made me sweeter and more gentle.

REALITY-SHOW STAR KHLOE KARDASHIAN, who gave birth to her daughter True three months ago

It's bittersweet facing my final chapter without her. I'm finding solace in the fact that she won't be replaced and would love the worldwide outpouring of affection from those who loved her when they heard the news.

ACTOR MARK HAMILL, on Star Wars co-star Carrie Fisher, who died of cardiac arrest in 2016, ahead of his final performance as Luke Skywalker in the blockbuster film franchise

I often said that if I left the set or left a scene feeling like I needed to cry or left crying, I had done my job.

ACTRESS AMY ADAMS on how she grades her work

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 01, 2018, with the headline 'Go Ahead Quote Me '. Print Edition | Subscribe
