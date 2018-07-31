Go Ahead Quote Me

I want to take you all home, I want to give you a kiss, I want to make dinner for you, and I just want to say thank you from the people of this area for coming down and this town has not been this happy since… I don't know.

SINGER NEIL DIAMOND, who gave a mini-concert for firefighters battling a blaze across Colorado in the United States

I don't like the lack of stamina. The stamina you used to take for granted, and now you're hoping for more.

ACTOR MICHAEL DOUGLAS, 73, on getting older

I have known Fanzhi for more than 10 years. At that time, I had wanted to study oil painting. I really wanted to learn from him, but I didn't dare to say it then.

HONG KONG ACTOR-SINGER ANDY LAU on his fear of rejection from renowned Chinese contemporary artist Zeng Fanzhi. His portrait of Lau is on a poster promoting the celebrity's upcoming world tour