Go Ahead Quote Me

I totally see them, like, one day in the future, probably being married. Which is cool.

ACTOR CHRIS PRATT on his son getting along very well with actress Bryce Dallas Howard's daughter during on-set visits. They are both six this year.

It kind of reminds me of a 70s film, or a European film, in that way, for me. Or even a western. I thought a lot about Shane (1953). Ya know, a gunslinger who's hung up his guns, but kinda got drawn back into it because of a kid.

DIRECTOR ANTOINE FUQUA on The Equalizer film series

At first, I was worried about the plastic-surgery image, but as an actress, I have lived as a serial killer, a North Korean defector and a killer too. It's just a story.

ACTRESS LIM SOO-HYANG on taking up the role of a woman who has undergone plastic surgery in a new television series