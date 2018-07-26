Go Ahead Quote Me

Keanu Reeves
Billy Joel
Lee Dong-Wook
It's kind of like the actors and the actresses are performing in the house, and the producer is building the house they're performing in, or the set, or the stage, or the world. In the past decade, I've been trying to support building nice houses.

KEANU REEVES on being an actor and producer

I remember reading a quote from Neil Diamond, where he said that he'd forgiven himself for not being Beethoven. I read that and went, 'That's my problem: I haven't.' But I did the best I could. I don't think I coasted.

MUSICIAN BILLY JOEL

The grim reaper takes dead people, but this time, I am saving the lives of people who are on the verge of death.

ACTOR LEE DONG-WOOK on the difference between his roles in 2016 television series Goblin and new drama series Life

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 26, 2018, with the headline 'Go Ahead Quote Me'. Print Edition | Subscribe
