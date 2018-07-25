Go Ahead Quote Me

I turned down Seven... I thought the script was too demonic.

Then I saw the movie, and I was, like, 'Ah, I blew it.'

ACTOR DENZEL WASHINGTON on his regret of turning down a leading role in the 1995 movie Seven

I can go weeks and never turn on a television. I've gone a summer not having it on. No, my guilty pleasure is, I do nothing.

TELEVISION PERSONALITY OPRAH WINFREY on what she does during her downtime

The meekness. Everybody that we have interviewed are juggernauts. These are some of the greatest actors and actresses in the world and they were all humble.

SINGER-ACTOR JAMIE FOXX on the most surprising aspect when interviewing actors on his online talk show Off Script