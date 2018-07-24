Go Ahead Quote Me

If you don't like your characters, you're not going to be scared by what they go through. That's one of the most important things that I've learnt in my horror film-making - creating people who you can relate to.

DIRECTOR JAMES WAN

I'm good, thank you very much. Give me The Old Man And The Sea. I'll read that again.

ACTOR ANDY GARCIA on whether working on the movie Book Club inspired him to read the Fifty Shades trilogy

Music is my first love and I think it was the universe saying: 'Okay, you speak all of this language about self-love and authenticity, but we are going to put you through another test and take away any kind of validating "blankie". Then we'll see how much you do truly love yourself.'

SINGER-SONGWRITER KATY PERRY, whose 2017 Witness album failed to connect with audiences