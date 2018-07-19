Go Ahead Quote Me

You can't say no to him. It's difficult. You try and tell him not to do something and he'll just do it anyway. He's a very naughty boy.

ACTOR SIMON PEGG on co-star Tom Cruise doing his own stunts in the Mission: Impossible movies

My whole life changed and my perspective on life, my philosophical idea of what it's all about and what matters, in one snap.

SINGER MICHAEL BUBLE on his outlook on life after his son was diagnosed with cancer two years ago

A curator needs to balance two conflicting ways of looking at things - to verify history through art and to consider where it stands in society as a whole.

JAPANESE MUSEUM CURATOR YAYOI MOTOHASHI