I wanted to make something that wasn't nostalgic. I went into it, like, 'I know nothing about eighth grade right now, so let me do this like it's World War II.'

WRITER-DIRECTOR BO BURNHAM on making the movie Eighth Grade

But it's a fine line because I don't want to exploit my children... I want to protect my children, so I thought, 'Half the face is good.'

ACTRESS HALLE BERRY on her decision to show her son's face on social media

I had a face upgrade.

SOUTH KOREAN SINGER HONG JIN-YOUNG on what she told Swiss airport officials as her passport photo was taken before she had plastic surgery