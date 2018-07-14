Go Ahead Quote Me

Andy Samberg
Liam Payne
Michael Chabon
I feel like these monsters are actually flipped correctly into this franchise because to generations now that have Saw and stuff like that, these monsters are actually kind of fun and silly.

ACTOR ANDY SAMBERG on the monsters in the Hotel Transylvania franchise

I was quite overwhelmed to see my face on the marquee, in all its electric glory. When I got here, I was like, 'Wow, I've been waiting to do this for 10 years!'

SINGER LIAM PAYNE on his first concert in New York as a solo artist

Once they're written, my books, unlike my children, hold no wonder for me; no mystery resides in them.

NOVELIST MICHAEL CHABON

